Beijing Unveils Olympic Swim Center

Beijing has unveiled its $200 million National Aquatics Center, the venue in which swimming and diving events will take place at the Olympics this summer. Also called the Water Cube, the building is made of giant bubbles of translucent ethylene tetrafluoroethylene foil that symbolize water. In addition to its aesthetic properties, the material was selected because it lets daylight into the building and creates a greenhouse effect that will help to heat the pools. The building was designed by China Construction Design International (CCDI), Australia's PTW Architects, and the engineering firm Arup.
