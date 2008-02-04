Calls For Papers: NORM/RMRM, NERM 2008

ALPINE [+]Enlarge Credit: Jody Robb/Red Gazelle Design Group

The Joint 63rd Northwest/21st Rocky Mountain Regional Meeting (NORM/RMRM 2008) will be hosted by the ACS Central Utah Section and will take place on June 15-18, at the Park City Marriott in Park City, Utah. The abstracts program is now open for submission of papers at the meeting website, www.chem.byu.edu/Site/2008normrmrm. The deadline for abstracts is May 10.

The general, technical, and poster sessions will include papers in analytical, inorganic, organic, and physical chemistry. Special symposia topics are nanoscale materials, materials and surface chemistry, analytical surface science, mass spectrometry and ion chemistry, atmospheric and combustion chemistry, inhomogeneous electrolytes, synthetic methodology, bioorganic chemistry, medicinal chemistry, biofuels and biomaterials, supramolecular chemistry, and chemical education. For more information, contact program chairs Matt A. Peterson at (801) 422-6843, matt_peterson@byu.edu, and Adam T. Woolley at (801) 422-1701, awoolley@chem.byu.edu or contact general chair Steven A. Fleming at (801) 422-4054, steve_fleming@byu.edu.

NORM/RMRM 2008 will open Sunday evening, June 15, with a mixer and poster session. An awards banquet with a keynote speaker will be held on Monday, June 16. Winners of the 2008 Regional Industrial Innovation Award, the 2008 ACS Division of Chemical Education Regional Award for Excellence in High School Teaching, and the 2008 ACS Regional Volunteer Award for both the Northwest and the Rocky Mountain Regions will be recognized. Nominations may be submitted at the meeting website under "Awards."

The meeting will include an exposition featuring the latest products and services available to the scientific community. Companies wishing to participate can still sign up for booth space by completing the form found on the website under "Exhibitors." Organizations wishing to advertise can do so by visiting the "Ad Specs" section of the website.

The meeting has secured special room rates at the Park City Marriott for meeting attendees. Please visit the meeting website to make reservations and to take advantage of the advance meeting registration rate. The website will also provide travel instructions for the meeting and information on area attractions.

The 34th Northeast Regional Meeting (NERM2008) will take place at the Sheraton Conference Center in Burlington, Vt., June 29–July 2 and will be hosted by the ACS Green Mountain Section. The technical program covers all areas of chemistry and includes topical symposia on environmental chemistry, green chemistry, particles and composites, synthetic organic chemistry, medicinal chemistry, peptides and proteins, 21st-century energy, analytical interfacial science, chemistry education, computers in chemistry, layered materials, responsive polymers and self-assembly, organometallic chemistry of the group 15 elements, the history of chemistry, scanning probe microscopy, chemical biology, and industrial innovation. Our chemistry and policy forum, legislative action, and health and safety events provide opportunity for lively discussion. Online abstract submissions will be accepted via the NERM2008 website, www.nerm2008.org, through May 11.

NERM2008 will feature an innovative program of fun and informative lectures on topics of general interest to chemistry enthusiasts, chemistry educators, retired chemists, and others.

The meeting will also provide opportunities for professional development through career development workshops and workshops for K–12 and college-level chemistry educators.

Special room rates at the Sheraton are available for meeting attendees. Please visit the meeting website to make reservations and to take advantage of the advance meeting registration rate. The website also provides travel instructions for the meeting and information on local attractions.

For up-to-date information, visit the NERM2008 website or contact Fiona Case, NERM2008 marketing chair, at greenmntacs@yahoo.com, Martin Case, NERM2008 programming chair, at martin.case@uvm.edu, or Willem Leenstra, NERM2008 general chair, at willem.leenstra@uvm.edu.

Abstracts For Colloid Symposium

Abstracts are wanted for the 82nd ACS Colloid & Surface Science Symposium, which will be held at North Carolina State University, Raleigh, on June 15–18. The symposium brings together world-class invited speakers and an international community of researchers from a wide range of related disciplines, from surfactants and biomolecules to nanoscience and environmental studies. Two special new events this year will be the Bio/Pharmaceuticals Forum promoting interactions between industry and academia and the Student Research Symposium on Soft Matter. The meeting's website, www.colloids2008.org, has complete information.

Sessions are planned in the following areas: soft matter at interfaces, self-assembly of surfactants and biomolecules, life science applications, nanoscale synthesis, nanoscale and microscale engineering, electrokinetic phenomena and microfluidics, rheology of colloids and interfaces, environmental applications and natural colloids, surface science and catalysis, and general papers in colloid science. A poster session is also planned.

Instructions for submitting abstracts, which are due Feb. 29, are available on the meeting's website or by contacting the symposium chairs Orlin D. Velev at (919) 513-4318, odvelev@unity.ncsu.edu, or Peter K. Kilpatrick at (919) 515-7121, peter-k@eos.ncsu.edu.

Abstracts For Baltic Organic Conference

Abstracts are invited for the 5th Biannual Balticum Organicum Syntheticum (BOS) conference, which will be held in Vilnius, Lithuania, on June 29–July 2.

The goals of the conference are to provide a forum for organic synthetic chemists from all over the world to discuss their work and important scientific problems; to promote discussion and interaction between academic and industrial scientists in a small conference setting; and to present a unique and rarely experienced cultural, linguistic, and social experience for participants and accompanying persons.