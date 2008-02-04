Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Chemical Earnings Yet to Slip

Foreign sales are bailing out ebbing U.S. growth

by Alexander H. Tullo
February 4, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

DESPITE ALL the gloom about the U.S. economy and high energy prices, chemical company fourth-quarter results thus far have held relatively firm. Chemical companies are crediting continuing strength in overseas markets for their good fortunes. Profits also depended on how well companies were able to pass along higher costs to their customers.

Forth Quarter Results

The largest U.S. chemical company, Dow Chemical, posted record sales of $14.2 billion in the quarter, representing a 16.3% increase over the same period in 2006. Yet the company's earnings slipped, dropping 15.5% during the quarter, down to $806 million. Earnings for Dow and other companies are from continuing operations and exclude significant extraordinary and nonrecurring items.

But Dow CEO Andrew N. Liveris regards the quarter as successful for his company, with results still among the strongest in the company's history. He credits this to company efforts to raise prices in the face of escalating hydrocarbon costs. "Given the very difficult conditions we faced—a weak U.S. economy paired with purchased feedstock and energy costs that rose 11% year-over-year—these results demonstrate yet another year where our strategy to mitigate these high input costs was proven successful," he told analysts.

DuPont posted a strong rise in both sales and profits. Sales during the fourth quarter increased 11.3% versus the year–ago period, reaching nearly $7.0 billion, while earnings increased by 23.7% to $522 million. The company says global diversification has helped offset slumping U.S. markets. DuPont's sales in emerging markets such as Brazil, India, and China grew by 20% during the quarter.

Carbon black maker Cabot saw a large earnings decline. Although sales increased by 8.5%, earnings fell 48.2%, down to $29 million. The company says that its selling prices have not increased fast enough to offset rising energy costs.

Two specialty chemical makers have continued to increase volumes but they experienced little change in earnings. Rohm and Haas and Hercules both saw sharp increases in sales while earnings remained flat. Raj L. Gupta, Rohm and Haas's CEO, says he is pleased that earnings kept pace with high energy costs and "despite steady deterioration in the U.S. building and construction markets."

Industrial gas makers continue to rack up strong earnings. Air Products saw sales increase in its most recent quarter by 9.1% while earnings climbed by 16.3%. Praxair posted an 18.8% increase in revenues while profits increased by 17.5%. Praxair CEO Stephen F. Angel says overseas results drove the company's success. "Sales growth was robust globally, led by South America and Asia," he says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Dow earnings drop on economic woes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
First-quarter chemical results fall
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical firms struggle in first quarter

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE