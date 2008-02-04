Dow Signs Pair Of Energy Agreements ...

Dow Chemical and EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg, one of Germany's leading power companies, are considering building a cogeneration plant at Dow's Stade, Germany, site that would supply power, heat, and steam. The companies are also considering ways to use excess hydrogen from the Dow site for power. Meanwhile, natural gas processor Aux Sable Canada has agreed to sell Dow an 8,000-barrel-per-day stream of ethane and ethylene that originates from Alberta's oil sands. Aux Sable is also working with Dow to develop other sources of petrochemical feedstocks from oil sands.
