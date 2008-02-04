Lonza Signs Deal With Sanofi Pasteur

Custom manufacturer Lonza has signed a long-term agreement with Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines business of Sanofi-Aventis, related to a new cell-based influenza vaccine developed by Sanofi. Lonza says it has already demonstrated the vaccine's production-scale potential in a 20,000-L bioreactor. Separately, Lonza has created a new organization called LIFT, for Lonza Innovation for Future Technology. The firm says it will spend roughly $10 million per year on a full-time team that manages long-term innovation projects based on both chemistry and biotechnology.
