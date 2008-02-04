Pfizer Signs Pact With Washington University

Pfizer has formed a five-year, $25 million research collaboration with Washington University, St. Louis, in the field of immunoinflammatory disorders. University officials say the pact is a departure from traditional academic-industry deals in which companies give universities wide berth to choose research projects. In this case, they say, university and Pfizer scientists will jointly propose, design, and carry out the research projects in order to better capture usable innovations. "We believe it will serve as a new paradigm for other academic-industry collaborations," says Washington University Chancellor Mark Wrighton.
