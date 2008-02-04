... And Plans Texas Chlor-Alkali Plant

Dow Chemical will break ground in Freeport, Texas, this year on a membrane-based chlor-alkali plant scheduled to open in 2011. Dow says it will close several existing chlor-alkali plants at the site during the next three years, creating a net reduction of its chlor-alkali capacity on the U.S. Gulf Coast. At the same time, the company has renewed a long-term agreement to supply feedstock vinyl chloride to the polyvinyl chloride producer Shintech. Dow CEO Andrew N. Liveris says the deal with Shintech will partly fund the new investment, in keeping with his company's "asset-light strategy."
