Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Plastics Recycling

February 4, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Alexander Tullo's article on recycling prompts me to mention another aspect to plastic recycling that wasn't touched on in his article (C&EN, Oct.15, 2007, page 15). It certainly appears that recycling bottles and other containers would increase significantly with more public education, but there is one area in which the packing industry needs to be made to take action.

I've been frustrated for some time over the lack of identification of the plastics used in all sorts of bags and wrappers, such as those for potato chips, birdseed and pet food, vegetables and fruit, meats and cheeses, and the internal wrappers in cracker and cookie boxes. The packing industry should be required to identify all these materials for the purpose of recycling. Perhaps laws have to be passed to close this loophole in plastic recycling. I was surprised to find upon surveying my household that 80% of the bag packages had no recycling identification.

Stan Manatt
La Cañada, Calif.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE