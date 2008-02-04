Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

R&D Program Analysis Berated

February 4, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The White House is evaluating federal R&D programs on the basis of unsuitable information, the National Research Council says in a new report. The report focuses on EPA, which has scored poorly in White House Office of Management & Budget appraisals of federal research program efficiency. "EPA's difficulties," the NRC report says, "have grown out of inappropriate OMB requirements." For example, the White House asked EPA to determine "ultimate outcomes" of its research, such as whether the research results in cleaner air or fewer deaths, a demand NRC calls "neither achievable nor valid." Evaluations of every federal research program should consider relevance to the agency's mission, quality of the science, and ability to achieve useful results in a timely fashion with little waste, the report says. Agencies should rely on an expert review panel like EPA's Science Advisory Board or Board of Scientific Counselors to judge whether research program activities are in line with government priorities, says Gilbert S. Omenn, a University of Michigan professor who chaired the NRC panel that produced the report.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

White House releases new scientific integrity guidelines
National Commission On Forensic Science Is Launched
EPA Unresponsive On Children's Health

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE