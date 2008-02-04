More Restructuring At Arkema In France

In another step of a restructuring program, Arkema plans to invest roughly $20 million at its plant in Serquigny, France, to enhance productivity and add capabilities to make what it calls new-generation products. The plant currently produces high-performance polymers and copolymers of nylon 11 and 12. Under the proposed plan, Arkema will add capabilities to make specialty technical nylon, transparent nylon polymers, and polymers produced from renewable raw materials. The restructuring will result in the loss of 49 jobs.
