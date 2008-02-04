Risky Business

"Risks from Foreign Drug Imports" describes a very alarming situation (C&EN, Nov. 26, 2007 page 38). However there is no mention of who is doing the importation and whether those companies do anything to ensure the quality of the product before it is dispensed to the public.
Major pharmaceutical companies are not going to risk dispensing bad product. Why not follow up on what safeguards pharmaceutical companies offer and not make the Food & Drug Administration our savior, which you so adequately disclose?
Edward H. Gleason
Ooltewah, Tenn.
