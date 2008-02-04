Sabic, Sinopec To Form Joint Venture

As expected, Saudi Basic Industries Corp. and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (Sinopec) have signed a preliminary agreement to form an as-yet-unnamed, equally owned ethylene derivatives joint venture in Tianjin, China. The venture furthers SABIC's global diversification ambition. The $1.7 billion complex, to be completed by September 2009, will include a 600,000-metric-ton-per-year polyethylene unit and a 400,000-ton-per-year ethylene glycol unit. Ethylene feedstock will come from a nearby ethylene cracker owned by Sinopec subsidiary Tianjin Petrochemical.
