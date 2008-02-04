Shin-Etsu To Report Accident Close Calls

Shin-Etsu Chemical will begin to publicly disclose the details of operational incidents that were near-accidents. The company made this unusual pledge in response to an explosion at its Niigata, Japan, cellulose derivatives plant last March that injured 17 employees. Although the cause of the accident has not been discovered, the company says a relatively minor event was likely behind it. By releasing details of its close calls, Shin-Etsu hopes to improve its safety measures and also help the public understand the measures the company already takes.
