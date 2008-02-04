Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Tempered Optimism

Firms at Informex trade show tout targeted investments in a competitive arena

by Lisa M. Jarvis
February 4, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Informex attendees were cautiously optimistic about the future of the fine chemicals industry.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Rick Mullin/C&EN
Credit: Rick Mullin/C&EN

INFORMEX, THE CUSTOM CHEMICALS trade show, returned to its roots in New Orleans last week, and attendees were treated to a hail of glitter and beads as the city began its weeklong Mardi Gras celebration. However, the buoyant mood in the streets couldn't completely carry over into the halls of the convention center, where fine chemicals companies were feeling only cautiously optimistic about the two- to three-year horizon for their industry.

The optimism stems from an overall healthier industry, where sales and profits are up, but there is some concern that a weaker drug pipeline leaves fewer projects to choose from, says James Bruno, director of the consulting firm Chemical & Pharmaceutical Solutions. "Pipelines are weak, which will hit us down the line," he notes.

Technology and adaptability will be critical to winning those projects, and companies attending Informex touted a range of small, targeted investments to better position themselves in a more competitive environment.

Nicholas Piramal India recently invested $270,000 to add a sixth suite for making high-potency substances at its Grangemouth, Scotland, facility. The suite, capable of making 50 kg of material annually, will be dedicated to the scale-up and manufacture of antibody-drug conjugates that are nearing commercialization.

The company also recently bolstered its injectables business through the $3.8 million purchase of Bangalore, India-based Healthline Private.

Cary, N.C.-based CiVentiChem is also investing in India. The company is spending between $7 million and $8 million, which it says is nearly half the price it would have cost in the U.S., to build a pilot plant at its Indus Biosciences subsidiary in Hyderabad, India. The company says it expects to eventually double the head count in Hyderabad to 100.

Meanwhile, Chennai, India-based Shasun Chemicals & Drugs is looking to complement its Indian and European operations with the addition of a process development facility in Piscataway, N.J. The first phase of the project, which will help support its North American customers with preclinical and clinical-stage projects, is expected to come on-line in April. The company says the investment will create nearly 50 jobs.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Hovione will expand 3 pharmaceutical chemistry facilities
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cambrex to acquire dosage-form drug contractor Halo
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The good times keep rolling in pharmaceutical chemicals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE