People

AIChE Presents 2008 Awards

by Linda Wang
December 15, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 50
The American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) presented several awards during its annual meeting in Philadelphia on Nov. 16–21.

The recipients of the Founder's Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Field of Chemical Engineering are Morton M. Denn, Albert Einstein Professor of Science & Engineering at the City College of the City University of New York; Robert S. Langer, Institute Professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Donald R. Paul, Ernest Cockrell Sr. Chair in Engineering at the University of Texas, Austin, and director of the Texas Materials Institute; and Nicholas A. Peppas, Fletcher Pratt Chaired Professor of Chemical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering & Pharmacy at the University of Texas, Austin.

The Founder's Award is AIChE's highest honor and is given to a member or members who have had an important impact on chemical engineering and whose achievements have advanced the profession.

Other award winners include James C. Hill, Iowa State University, F. J. & Dorothy Van Antwerpen Award for Service to the Institute; Pablo G. Debenedetti, Princeton University, William H. Walker Award for Excellence in Contributions to Chemical Engineering Literature; Michael S. Strano, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Allan P. Colburn Award for Excellence in Publications by a Young Member of the Institute; Jeffrey A. Hubbell, Integrative Biosciences Institute at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne, Alpha Chi Sigma Award for Chemical Engineering Research; Benny Freeman, University of Texas, Austin, Institute Award for Excellence in Industrial Gases Technology; Chaitan Khosla, Stanford University, Professional Progress Award for Outstanding Progress in Chemical Engineering; Lisa Brannon-Peppas, Biogel Technology, Award in Chemical Engineering Practice; Michael T. Klein, Rutgers University, R. H. Wilhelm Award in Chemical Reaction Engineering; and Julian C. Smith and Peter Harriott, both of Cornell University, Warren K. Lewis Award for Chemical Engineering Education.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

