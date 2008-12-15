Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

8650cov_opencxd_opt.jpg
8650cov_opencxd_opt.jpg
December 15, 2008 Cover

Volume 86, Issue 50

Through hands-on activities, demonstrations, and competitions, kids connect chemistry to sports

Full Article
Volume 86 | Issue 50
Education

Having A Ball With National Chemistry Week

Through hands-on activities, demonstrations, and competitions, kids connect chemistry to sports

Trading Places With Bisphenol A

BPA-based polymers' useful properties make them tough materials to replace

Globalization Of R&D

OECD report describes research efforts going beyond national borders

  • Environment

    When Controversy Shouldn’t Exist

    The science shows no link between vaccines and autism, but the public is still skeptical

  • Environment

    Coloring Food, Naturally

    The effort to eliminate synthetics gives chemists the blues

  • Safety

    Nanomaterial Characterization

    Grassroots effort aims to improve quality of nanotoxicology studies

Science Concentrates

Environment

Inside Instrumentation

Labs and instrument makers try to detect and understand pharmaceuticals in water

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Chemical-Free Gifts, Viagra

 

