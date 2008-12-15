Arkema Eliminates Fluorosurfactants ...

Arkema has developed new manufacturing technology that allows it to stop using perfluorinated surfactants to make its Kynar 500 polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) metal coating resins in Calvert City, Ky. In a 2006 agreement with EPA, industrial users of perfluorinated surfactants, such as perfluorooctanoic acid, agreed to eliminate the suspected cancer-causing agents. 3M's Dyneon division recently said it was on track to complete such a switch for its fluoropolymer dispersions well ahead of the 2015 deadline set by EPA. Arkema says it now plans to use the Aquatec manufacturing technology at a PVDF coating resins plant to be built in Changshu, China.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter