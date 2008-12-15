... And Will Buy Geo's Organic Peroxide Line

Arkema has signed a deal to acquire Geo Specialty Chemicals' organic peroxides business for an undisclosed sum. The Geo business, which has annual sales of about $30 million, manufactures specialty organic peroxides in Franklin, Va. Arkema says the deal will cement its position as the world's second-largest organic peroxides producer. The peroxides are used as polymerization initiators and as curing agents for unsaturated polyester resins.
