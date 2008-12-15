Call For Nominations For Spencer Award

The ACS Kansas City Section seeks nominations for the 2009 Kenneth A. Spencer Award for Outstanding Achievements in Agricultural & Food Chemistry. The award carries an honorarium of $ 6,000. Nominations are due by Jan. 15, 2009, and should be mailed to: Spencer Award Committee of the Kansas City Section of ACS, Chemistry Department, University of Missouri-Kansas City, 5009 Rockhill Rd., Kansas City, MO 64110. Nomination forms are available at cas.umkc.edu/chem/kcacs. For more information, e-mail HellmuthE@umkc.edu.
