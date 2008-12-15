Charles Stone Award To Dennis Smith

Dennis W. Smith Jr., professor of chemistry at Clemson University, is the 2008 winner of the Charles H. Stone Award, presented annually by the ACS Carolina-Piedmont Section. The award recognizes a chemist in the southeastern U.S. who has made outstanding and valuable achievements in chemical research.
Smith's research interests include synthesis, mechanism, structure/property relationships, and applications of polymeric materials and composites including fluoropolymers from aromatic trifluorovinyl ethers, polyarylenes from bis-ortho-diynyl arenes, and renewable polymers based on lactide and rubber recycling. Smith is cofounder and associate director of Clemson's Center for Optical Materials Science & Engineering Technologies. He also cofounded Tetramer Technologies in 2001 to commercialize research done at Clemson.
