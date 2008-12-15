Consider Seasoned Chemists

ATTILA PAVLATH'S letter regarding the treatment of chemists who have been put in a position of retirement while still having much to contribute is spot on (C&EN, Oct. 13, page 6). His argument can be applied also to unemployed chemists in their 50s and 60s who are not old enough to retire and still have much to offer. I have "walked that walk" for 19 months and have only recently re-entered the workforce in a temporary position.
Employers: Please give us "seasoned" chemists consideration.
Walter J. Wawro Sr.
Bedford, Ohio
