Engineers Choose Fluorine Coolant

SAE International, an auto engineers association, says the new fluorochemical refrigerant HFO-1234yf is the best choice to replace HFC-134a in automobile air-conditioning systems. Honeywell, DuPont, and Arkema proposed the new hydrofluoroolefin to satisfy the European Union's 2011 ban of HFC-134a because of its contribution to global warming. Environmental groups claim that HFO-1234yf is toxic and flammable and say a better refrigerant would be carbon dioxide. But SAE says research conducted by seven independent labs shows that HFO-1234yf poses no significant safety concerns and offers the greatest potential to meet environmental and consumer needs compared with other alternatives.
