We Have Ignition! We Have Liftoff!

THE RECENT presidential election was especially exciting for science. I cannot remember a time when both major candidates recognized the importance of science and technology and shared such a commitment to increase our national support.

The incoming Administration and Congress will immediately face a host of problems, from economic woes and unstable oil prices to climate-change issues and regions of unrest. To surmount these challenges, the U.S. will need a revitalized and thriving science enterprise. Scientific and technological innovations are essential to advancing the country's national and energy security, ensuring our food and water supplies, and generating high-paying jobs to rebuild the economy.

It is encouraging that President-Elect Barack Obama's campaign articulated his belief that the U.S. must continue to lead the world in science and technology, his support for a 10-year doubling of basic research funding, and his vision that federal R&D investments will help the U.S. address its many challenges.

But given the many competing demands for funding, it is up to us to ensure that science and technology remain a high priority for policymakers. As I said in my opening ACS presidential message (C&EN, Jan. 1, 2007, page 2), it is up to us, the scientists and technologists, to make the compelling case that funding science education and R&D is not simply an expense but an investment—an investment in the next generation and the future economic health of this nation.

