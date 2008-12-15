Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Major Initiative Sought For Gulf

by David J. Hanson
December 15, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

In order to improve water quality in the Mississippi River and mitigate the huge “dead zone” in the northern Gulf of Mexico caused by excess nutrient runoff, the National Research Council has proposed a new research initiative. In a comprehensive report, NRC recommends that EPA, USDA, and other federal agencies set up a Nutrient Control Implementation Initiative to manage and evaluate the myriad pollution control projects in the 31-state Mississippi watershed. It also says the agencies need to collect data from more pollution point sources, such as water treatment plants and industries with permits to release nutrients, to better identify areas for control. “Efforts to reduce nutrients in the northern Gulf of Mexico will face significant management, economic, and public policy challenges,” says David H. Moreau, an environmental science professor at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, who chaired the committee that prepared the report.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Universities Seek New Uses For Toxics Data
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How To Repair Spill’s Damage
Nitrogen Pollution Curbs Urged

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE