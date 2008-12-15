Major Initiative Sought For Gulf

In order to improve water quality in the Mississippi River and mitigate the huge “dead zone” in the northern Gulf of Mexico caused by excess nutrient runoff, the National Research Council has proposed a new research initiative. In a comprehensive report, NRC recommends that EPA, USDA, and other federal agencies set up a Nutrient Control Implementation Initiative to manage and evaluate the myriad pollution control projects in the 31-state Mississippi watershed. It also says the agencies need to collect data from more pollution point sources, such as water treatment plants and industries with permits to release nutrients, to better identify areas for control. “Efforts to reduce nutrients in the northern Gulf of Mexico will face significant management, economic, and public policy challenges,” says David H. Moreau, an environmental science professor at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, who chaired the committee that prepared the report.
