Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Molybdenum Limits Nitrogen Fixation

Biogeochemists have discovered that molybdenum, not phosphorus as previously thought, is the limiting nutrient in tropical soils

by Sophie L. Rovner
December 15, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Lars Hedin
This Ceiba pentandra tree, located in the dense tropical rainforest ofPanama's Barro Colorado Nature Monument, is characterized by largebuttresses that structurally support the trunk. The tree, sacred in Mayanmythology, was considered the tree of life, connecting heaven and Earth.Studies conducted in the monument determined that the trace elementmolybdenum limits the activity of nitrogen-fixing bacteria that live insoils where the tree is found.
Credit: Courtesy of Lars Hedin
This Ceiba pentandra tree, located in the dense tropical rainforest ofPanama's Barro Colorado Nature Monument, is characterized by largebuttresses that structurally support the trunk. The tree, sacred in Mayanmythology, was considered the tree of life, connecting heaven and Earth.Studies conducted in the monument determined that the trace elementmolybdenum limits the activity of nitrogen-fixing bacteria that live insoils where the tree is found.

Biogeochemists have discovered that molybdenum, not phosphorus as previously thought, is the limiting nutrient that dictates the rate of bacterial nitrogen fixation in tropical soils (Nat. Geoscience, DOI: 10.1038/ngeo366). The finding is an important development for the study of global biogeochemical cycles, the scientists say, because molybdenum-limited nitrogen fixation could constrain plant growth and hence carbon dioxide uptake by plants, a major sink for atmospheric CO2 in the tropics. Nitrogen fixation is the biological conversion of nitrogen from air into ammonium that plants use as fertilizer. Nitrogenase enzymes produced by soil bacteria carry out the chemistry. These enzymes in turn have a cofactor that contains an iron-molybdenum cluster. Alexander R. Barron and Lars O. Hedin of Princeton University and coworkers tested weathered soils with low mineral content in a Panamanian rain forest by adding molybdenum, phosphate fertilizer containing trace amounts of molybdenum, and molybdenum-free phosphate. The molybdenum treatments significantly increased the rate of nitrogen fixation, whereas the pure phosphate treatment registered no change. The study confirmed the researchers' notion that past fertilizer studies pegging phosphorus as the rate-limiting nutrient may have been tainted by trace amounts of molybdenum.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE