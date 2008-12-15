Osmium Tries Out For Pharma Role

Osmium, an element closely related to platinum, could become a cancer-fighting agent. Researchers at the University of Warwick are working with Warwick Ventures, the U.K. university's technology transfer office, to seek partners to investigate the potential of osmium. Peter Sadler, head of Warwick's chemistry department, and Sabine van Rijt, a postgraduate researcher, are developing new osmium-containing compounds that could be used alongside existing anticancer drugs such as platinum-based cisplatin.
