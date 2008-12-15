Advertisement

Business

Rhodia Backtracks On 2008 Outlook

by Patricia L. Short
December 15, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 50
Citing the economic downturn, Rhodia has revised its outlook for 2008. The company says it expects its operating profits for continuing operations to be about 10% below the comparable results for 2007. As a result, the French firm will not achieve its earnings-per-share objective for the year. "Over the past few weeks, we have witnessed short-notice cancellation of orders coming even from geographical areas that had shown satisfactory dynamics until recently," CEO Jean-Pierre Clamadieu says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

