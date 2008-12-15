Shin-Etsu Takes Over Portuguese Affiliate

Shin-Etsu Chemical has begun to take full ownership of Cires, a Portuguese producer of polyvinyl chloride in which Shin-Etsu, Ineos, and Mitsui & Co. each own a 26% stake. Ineos has agreed to sell its stake to Shin-Etsu. Once Shin-Etsu's stake in Cires rises to 52%, it expects to issue a public offer for the company's remaining shares. With annual PVC capacity of 200,000 metric tons, Cires recorded sales of $230 million last year. Shin-Etsu is the world's largest producer of PVC.
