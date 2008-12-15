Advertisement

People

Solomon And Swager Win John Scott Award

by Linda Wang
December 15, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 50
Susan Solomon, a senior scientist at the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration, and Timothy M. Swager, John D. MacArthur Professor and head of the chemistry department at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, are the recipients of the John Scott Award.

Solomon
The award honors men and women who have contributed in some outstanding way to the "comfort, welfare, and happiness" of humanity. It is funded through a trust administered by the board of directors of City Trusts, in Philadelphia, and includes a cash award, a copper medal, and a certificate.

Solomon is being honored for her discoveries in establishing the mechanism of the depletion of Antarctic ozone by identifying a specific chemical reaction and making direct measurements of the predicted product of this reaction in the atmosphere of Antarctica.

Swager, who is also associate director of the Soldier Institute of Technology, is being recognized for his pioneering developments in the design, synthesis, and construction of functional assemblies of supramolecular materials that recognize specific molecules. He has created new chemical sensors that are being used for the detection of concealed explosive materials.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

