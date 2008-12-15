Symyx Reorganization Cuts Workforce 15%

Symyx Technologies, a supplier of electronic laboratory notebooks and other research tools, has launched a restructuring that will result in the elimination of approximately 90 jobs, or 15% of the company's workforce, by the end of the year. The plan aims to reduce 2009 expenses by $15 million compared with 2008, primarily by combining its tools and research divisions into an integrated division called Symyx High Productivity Research. Symyx expects a restructuring charge of between $3 million and $4 million.
