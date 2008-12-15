Advertisement

Pharmaceuticals

Two Advances On The Malaria Front

by Ann M. Thayer
December 15, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 50
[+]Enlarge
Credit: John-Michael Maas/Darby Communications
GlaxoSmithKline's malaria vaccine is advancing in clinical trials.
Credit: John-Michael Maas/Darby Communications
GlaxoSmithKline's malaria vaccine is advancing in clinical trials.

Pfizer and the Italian pharmaceutical company Sigma-Tau Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite will market the antimalaria drug Eurartesim in Africa. Now in Phase III clinical studies, the therapy is a fixed-dose combination of dihydroartemisinin and piperaquine that was developed jointly by the nonprofit Medicines for Malaria Venture and Sigma-Tau. Separately, GlaxoSmithKline's RTS, S/AS vaccine continues to show promise in Phase II clinical trials by protecting a significant proportion of infants and young children against malaria. The results support the launch of a Phase III trial by GSK and the PATH Malaria Vaccine Initiative early next year. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has invested nearly $108 million to support development. GSK has spent about $300 million to date and expects to invest up to $100 million more.

