WCC Announces Travel Grant Winners

Sixteen women chemists have been selected to receive travel grant awards sponsored by the ACS Women Chemists Committee and Eli Lilly & Co. The grant program provides funding for undergraduate, graduate, and postdoctoral women chemists to travel to scientific meetings to present the results of their research.
The winners are Kathy Beckner Woody, Georgia Institute of Technology; Michelle Cortes-Salva, University of South Florida; Maria Deslandes, Case Western Reserve University; Rebecca Frey, University of South Carolina; Nadine Hanhan, University of California, Davis; Patricia Hredzak, Tufts University; Karen Johnson, Fordham University; Amy Kallmerten, Northeastern University; Ratika Krishnamurty, University of Washington; Xiao Yu Mo, Barnard College; Antoinette Nibbs, Northwestern University; Krisitie Ruddick, University of Memphis; Claire Schmerberg, University of Wisconsin, Madison; Laura Sprunger, University of North Texas; Kiley White, University of Pittsburgh; and Sharla Wood, Wayne State University.
