White Cars Sell Best

Cars haven't been selling well in North America in 2008, but when they do, white sells best, according to DuPont's annual automotive popularity report. White and pearl made up 20% of the market in 2008. Silver—the color champ until white knocked it off the pedestal in 2007—and black both came in at 17%. DuPont says global color preferences are beginning to converge, although differences remain. In Europe, black makes up 26% of the market, followed by silver at 20% and gray at 18%.
