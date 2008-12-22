FDA Report Stresses Benefits Of Fish

FDA concludes in a draft report that the cardiovascular benefits of eating fish outweigh the risks of mercury exposure from those fish. The report, if finalized, would supersede a joint warning issued in 2004 by FDA and EPA that pregnant women and young children should avoid fish containing high levels of mercury, including shark, swordfish, king mackerel, and tilefish. EPA officials blasted the report in an internal memo, calling it "oversimplified" and "scientifically flawed and inadequate." Environmental and consumer advocacy groups described the report as "deeply disturbing" and urged EPA to reaffirm its current policy. The commercial fish industry, which stands to benefit from the revised advice, applauded the report. "This is an important and positive first step toward recognizing nearly five years' worth of science that shows the powerful health benefits of seafood," John Connelly, president of the National Fisheries Institute, said in a statement. FDA intends to seek public comment before it finalizes the document.
