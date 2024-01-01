Chemical regulation, pesticides, food and drug policy
Britt Erickson has been writing news and feature articles for the American Chemical Society since 1997. She joined C&EN as a reporter in 2008. Britt covers a wide range of topics related to chemical regulation, food and agriculture, and pesticides. She holds a Ph.D. in environmental/analytical chemistry from the University of Maryland, College Park, and a B.S. in chemistry from Radford University in Virginia. Britt lives on a farm in Harpers Ferry, WV with her two children, chickens, goats, and a pig.
