Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Fungal Warfare

A newly identified molecule involved in plant defense could inspire design of new fungicides

by Sarah Everts
December 22, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

AILING PLANT
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Julia Plotnikov
The response of Arabidopsis plants to fungal infections (shown) involves metabolites of 4M-I3G.
Credit: Julia Plotnikov
The response of Arabidopsis plants to fungal infections (shown) involves metabolites of 4M-I3G.

WHEN PLANTS are being attacked by fungal pathogens, their only retaliation is an innate immune response that researchers are only beginning to pick apart. Now, teams in Germany and the U.S. are reporting a new molecule involved in this defense, which could inspire the development of new antifungals for the agricultural industry.

Working independently, both groups report that the new protagonist in the fight against fungi is 4-methoxyindol-3-ylmethylglucosinolate (4M-I3G), yet "we have different takes on how the molecule acts in the plant," Frederick M. Ausubel, a plant scientist at Harvard University, says.

Ausubel and his colleagues find that metabolites of 4M-I3G act as a signal in plants to activate the deposition of callose near sites of fungal intrusion (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1164627). Callose is a glucan polymer that acts as a physical barrier against pathogens.

At the same time, a team led by Paul Schulze-Lefert of the Max Planck Institute for Plant Breeding Research, in Cologne, Germany, and colleagues report that 4M-I3G metabolites have "direct antimicrobial activity" against fungi, similar to the antimicrobial peptides in mammalian innate immunity, Schulze-Lefert says (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1163732).

The two different roles reported for 4M-I3G are not necessarily at odds, since "multifunctionality of small molecules [in plants] is the norm rather than an exception," Schulze-Lefert explains.

AILING PLANT
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Julia Plotnikov
The response of Arabidopsis plants to fungal infections (shown) involves metabolites of 4M-I3G.
Credit: Julia Plotnikov
The response of Arabidopsis plants to fungal infections (shown) involves metabolites of 4M-I3G.

The combined work is "a big step forward for understanding what is stopping the plant pathogens," says Jonathan Jones, a senior scientist at the Sainsbury Laboratory, in the U.K., who studies plant immunity. "We now have an additional component in fungal resistance that we did not know about before."

Both groups worked with the model plant Arabidopsis, and both believe that other plants in the same brassinoid family, like rapeseed and cabbage, may also employ 4M-I3G. "The discoveries may open the field to the design of new fungicides," Ausubel notes.

Daniel J. Kliebenstein, a plant biologist at the University of California, Davis, says the work "shows great potential," but he would like to see more proof that the results can be broadly applied to other plant families.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Catnip makes mosquitoes feel pain
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Researchers use artificial evolution to combat insect pesticide resistance
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Novel Bacteria Fighter Unearthed

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE