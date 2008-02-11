Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Chemistry Faculty's'W-Index'

February 11, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

C &EN's 2007 survey of top 50 chemistry departments shows that the representation of women on chemistry faculties has changed very little in the past year and remains quite low (Dec. 24, 2007, page 44). Examining the past eight years, however, shows stronger evidence of progress.

The number of top 50 departments with at least five women faculty has more than doubled, from 10 in 2000 to 21 in 2007. But let's look at a different metric, which I'll call the "w-index," where w is the number of departments with w-or-more women faculty. The w-index was constant at 6 from 2000 through 2005, and drifted to only 7 in 2006 and 2007. Furthermore, the number of departments with 10 or more women has also scarcely changed, fluctuating between 1 and 2 from 2000 through 2004, and holding steady at 3 since 2005.

These barely perceptible increases are stunning, as the number of women receiving chemistry doctorates has increased substantially, and considerable attention has been focused on the importance and value of achieving greater diversity in chemistry faculties. Chemistry departments appear to be relaxing efforts to diversify their faculties once a few women have been recruited.

Robin Garrell
Los Angeles

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Women chemists still face discrimination in academia﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Women Faculty Positions Edge Up
Science Doctoral Degrees Trend Up

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE