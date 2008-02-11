Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Origins Of Chemical Biology

February 11, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Regarding the article and letters on the origins of the term "chemical biology," a literature search reveals origins much older than previously speculated (C&EN, Oct. 1, 2007, page 31; C&EN, Dec. 3, 2007, page 4). The earliest occurrence in the WorldCat database comes from 1930, in "The Birth of Chemical Biology, the Harveian Oration before the Royal College of Physicians," delivered by the physiologist John Beresford Leathes (1864-1956) on Oct. 18, 1930 (Br. Med. J. 2, 1930, 672). This lecture, according to Leathes's biography in "Biographical Memoirs of Fellows of the Royal Society," "may be read with profit by all those who want to know about the early work of [Robert] Boyle and [John] Mayow."

Searching the phrase chemical biology in SciFinder Scholar turns up the Leathes lecture, but nothing prior to that except a 1907 paper, "On Fermentation," by Alonzo E. Taylor (University of California Publications in Pathology), which the abstract describes as "a series of lectures upon the phenomena of enzyme activity from the double point of view of general chemistry and chemical biology."

It's clear that the concepts of chemical biology go way back, but the term itself has a lengthy history as well.

David Flaxbart
Austin, Texas

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Franklin understood her DNA data, academics say
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ted Benfey receives HIST Award
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
History of Chemistry Award goes to David Lewis

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE