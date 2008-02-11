Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Protein-Dependent Memory Modification

February 11, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Protein synthesis in neurons in the brain is critical for stabilizing a recalled memory and storing it away again. On the other hand, protein degradation is required to modify a recalled memory based on new experiences, according to a study by Bong-Kiun Kaang and colleagues at Seoul National University, in South Korea (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1150541). The researchers worked with mice trained to fear a particular location in the lab. Returning the mice to that spot triggered a recall of their fear-associated memories, which began a process that degrades certain synaptic proteins in neurons. This process allowed the mice to begin modifying their memories and overcome their fear, as long as they didn't encounter any further unpleasant experiences in that part of the lab. The researchers confirmed the results by blocking degradation of the synaptic proteins, which prevented the mice from modifying their fear-associated memories.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE