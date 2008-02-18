AstraZeneca Spins Off GI Drug Programs

AstraZeneca is working with the life sciences investment firm Nomura Phase4 Ventures to spin off a number of its gastrointestinal (GI) drug programs. The result will be a new company called Albireo, based in Gothenburg, Sweden. Nomura Phase4 and other investors have raised $27 million and expect to raise another $40 million to fund the company. AstraZeneca earlier decided to concentrate only on GI research for gastroesophageal reflux disease.
