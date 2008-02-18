Future-Oriented Spending
Chemical firms plan an 8.6% capital spending increase in 2008 but forecast a more modest 6.0% rise in R&D
February 18, 2008 Cover
Volume 86, Issue 7
Chemical firms plan an 8.6% capital spending increase in 2008 but forecast a more modest 6.0% rise in R&D
Credit:
Chemical firms plan an 8.6% capital spending increase in 2008 but forecast a more modest 6.0% rise in R&D
C&EN catches up with past participants in ACS’s 40-year-old mentoring program
Journal editors are left reeling as publishers move to rid their archives of scientist's falsified research
Bush's final budget is a mixed bag for science; big changes are expected from Congress
Exploration of the sun's closest neighbor begins anew after 20 years
Custom chemical firms showcase technology and modest expansions at InformexUSA 2008