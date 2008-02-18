Advertisement


8607cover_opencxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

February 18, 2008 Cover

Volume 86, Issue 7

Chemical firms plan an 8.6% capital spending increase in 2008 but forecast a more modest 6.0% rise in R&D

Volume 86 | Issue 7
Business

Future-Oriented Spending

Chemical firms plan an 8.6% capital spending increase in 2008 but forecast a more modest 6.0% rise in R&D

Harvesting Project SEED

C&EN catches up with past participants in ACS’s 40-year-old mentoring program

A Massive Case Of Fraud

Journal editors are left reeling as publishers move to rid their archives of scientist's falsified research

  • Environment

    2009 R&D Budget A Tough Sell

    Bush's final budget is a mixed bag for science; big changes are expected from Congress

  • Physical Chemistry

    Messenger From Mercury

    Exploration of the sun's closest neighbor begins anew after 20 years

  • Business

    Building Business

    Custom chemical firms showcase technology and modest expansions at InformexUSA 2008

Physical Chemistry

What's that stuff? Lava Lamps

A density lesson inspired the Woodstock generation

