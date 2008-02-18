Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

BUSINESS ROUNDUP

February 18, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Dainippon Ink & Chemicals will spend about $33 million to construct a 30,000-metric-ton-per-year printing inks plant in India. The plant will be located in the special economic zone of Dahej in the state of Gujarat and is scheduled to open in July 2009.

DuPont and BP are expanding their partnership for the biofuel 1-butanol to encompass 2-butanol and isobutanol. The firms say these higher octane isomers are of increased interest in the fuels industry.

Albemarle, a maker of flame retardants for polymers, has signed a worldwide license agreement covering magnesium hydroxide and its use in flame-retardant applications with Kyowa Chemical Industry of Japan. Kyowa is a producer of synthetic hydrotalcite and magnesium hydroxide.

Sumitomo Chemical and A-to-Z Textile Mills' joint venture, Vector Health International, has inaugurated another manufacturing plant for Sumitomo's insecticide-impregnated antimalaria mosquito nets in Arusha, Tanzania. Employing 1,200 people, the plant brings the partners' payroll in Tanzania to 3,200.

Air Liquide has won two contracts to install large oxygen plants. It will install two 3,000-metric-ton-per-day units at Shenhua Ningxia Coal in China to supply oxygen needed to produce propylene and methanol via coal gasification. Posco, the South Korean steel producer, will get two 3,700-metric-ton plants, the largest ever installed at a steel company.

The University of Pittsburgh has licensed fluorescent-sensor technology, developed in the chemistry lab of Kazunori Koide, to Luminos, a start-up assay kit developer. Luminos plans to develop kits to detect palladium contamination in drugs.

Metabolix and the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center in St. Louis will collaborate in the development of oilseed crops for bioplastic and biofuel production. Metabolix says the coproduction of biofuels and bioplastics "promises to improve the economics of this crop industry."

Quotient BioResearch, a British company specializing in analytical and safety evaluation, has acquired BioDynamics Research, a provider of metabolism, bioanalytical, and radiochemistry services to the drug and biotech industries. BioDynamics is the fourth acquisition for Quotient, which was established in early 2007.

Sanofi-Aventis and Dyax have sealed a licensing pact that gives Sanofi rights to Dyax's fully human monoclonal antibody DX-2240, as well as access to the company's antibody phage display technology. Dyax will receive $25 million in 2008, but the deal could be worth up to $500 million if the first five antibody candidates, including DX-2240, reach the market.

Biocon is spending $44 million to buy 70% of AxiCorp, a German pharmaceutical distributor specializing in generic biotech products. Bangalore, India-based Biocon says its stake in the German firm will help it distribute biosimilar drugs such as the recombinant human insulin it produces in India.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Mitsubishi To Buy Vaccines Developer
Ajinomoto Expands, Enters New Business
Dow Licenses Protein Expression ...

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE