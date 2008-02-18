Ciba Replots R&D

In a revamp of its R&D and innovation strategy, Ciba Specialty Chemicals will consolidate its R&D operations into six centers at yet-to-be-determined locations. The company currently carries out R&D at 15 sites around the world. Redirecting the work will lead to greater focus and efficiency, says CEO Brendan Cummins. The company will allocate resources to projects with the highest growth and profit potential, he adds. To be created during 2008, the research centers will serve the company's six core businesses: protection and stabilization, color, solids/liquid separation, paper strength and coating, rheology and interphase chemistry, and polymerization and curing agents. The centers will be buttressed by industry-focused application centers and regional tech centers. Ciba will also support a process innovation center to provide seed funding for new businesses in emerging technologies. As Cummins notes, Ciba's business in sunscreen active ingredients, now considered a core operation, was started from scratch about seven years ago. Possible new business areas include printed electronics, security printing for product authentication, and labels and indicators.
