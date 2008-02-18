Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Combinatorial Crystals

Novel metal-organic framework compounds store, selectively trap CO2

by Mitch Jacoby
February 18, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Omar Yaghi and Rahul Banerjee/UCLA
High-throughput methods generate numerous types of millimeter-size porous crystals.
Credit: Omar Yaghi and Rahul Banerjee/UCLA
High-throughput methods generate numerous types of millimeter-size porous crystals.

By Using high-throughput synthesis, researchers have unexpectedly prepared a large number of novel porous metal-organic framework compounds, some with unusually large capacity for CO2 storage and a knack for selectively trapping that gas (Science 2008, 319, 939). Those properties may help advance technologies to capture and sequester the ubiquitous greenhouse gas.

"High-throughput synthesis methods are used routinely in some areas of chemistry, but inorganic chemists have traditionally shied away from that type of synthesis," says UCLA chemistry professor Omar M. Yaghi, who led the study. The conventional thinking is that using combinatorial methods to try to make crystalline solid-state materials would probably yield only the most stable compounds, which are the ones that have already been prepared via standard bench-chemistry methods, he explains.

At least in the case of this family of framework materials, the conventional wisdom isn't quite right. The materials are composed of metal atoms linked by organic groups and are known as zeolitic imidazolate framework compounds (ZIFs). It turns out that the number of possible ZIF structures is very broad, Yaghi says. "It's just a question of examining the range of experimental conditions thoroughly," he says.

To probe a broad range of those conditions expediently, Yaghi, Rahul Banerjee, Anh Phan, Bo Wang, and coworkers used high-throughput techniques to react zinc nitrate or cobalt nitrate with one or two types of imidazolate compounds out of a group of nine imidazolates. In total, the team carried out 9,600 microreactions and generated 25 types of crystals, of which 16 exhibit compositions and structures that had not been reported previously. Several of the materials are stable at high temperatures and in reactive chemical environments.

The team also examined the crystals' propensity for CO2 uptake. They report that one of the materials, ZIF-69, can reversibly store a record-breaking 83 L of CO2 per liter of the crystal at 0 oC and at atmospheric pressure. In addition, they find that another material, ZIF-70, is nearly five times more selective in trapping CO2 than standard commercial carbon-based CO2 sorbents.

Describing the work as a "tour de force," Northwestern University chemistry professor Chad A. Mirkin notes that it demonstrates that high-throughput methods provide a convenient way to control the porosity of the materials over a wide size range by varying the organic ligands. Mirkin adds that the commercial availability of the majority of the imidazolates used in the study makes the materials potentially viable from a commercial standpoint.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
MOF with dual-functionalized pores packs ammonia especially tightly
Vapor-phase treatment customizes MOFs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ionic liquids boost gas uptake in MOFs

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE