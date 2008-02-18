Eliokem Launches Novel Latex Process

The R&D department of Eliokem—a 2001 specialty chemicals spin-off from Goodyear Tire & Rubber—has developed a new process for manufacturing latex by controlled radical polymerization. Carried out in a single reactor and using only commercially available reactants, the process yields polymers that can't be manufactured with conventional radical polymerization, the company says. Eliokem adds that the resulting "nanolatex" is free of emulsifiers.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter