Frutarom Opens Flavors Laboratory

Israel-based Frutarom has opened new flavor development laboratories at its North Bergen, N.J., location. The company says the R&D and application labs will support beverage, confectionery, bakery, and other markets with a focus on organic flavors. According to U.S. flavor division Vice President William Graham, the labs complement recent R&D investments in Wadenswil, Switzerland, and Haifa, Israel.
