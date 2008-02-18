Fujifilm Will Buy Drugmaker Toyama

Film and photocopier maker Fujifilm is entering the pharmaceutical business through the acquisition of most of fellow Japanese firm Toyama Chemical. Fujifilm will spend about $1.45 billion and expects to end up with a 66% stake in the firm. Japan's Taisho Pharmaceutical will hold the rest. Fujifilm says Toyama has a strong new drug pipeline, including T-705, an influenza drug targeted at treating bird flu.
