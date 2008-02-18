PPG Industries Buys Nanotech Firm

Multinational firm PPG Industries has purchased the assets and intellectual property of NanoProducts for an undisclosed amount. The Longmont, Colo.-based company had pilot-scale manufacturing facilities that made nanoscale powders and materials for coatings, functional additives, composites, and other applications. "This acquisition significantly strengthens PPG's nanotechnology patent portfolio," says James A. Trainham, PPG vice president for science and technology. PPG already makes thin-film clear nanocomposites for scratch and mar protection.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter