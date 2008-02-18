Photo Dyes Producer Changes Hands

British specialty chemicals company Yule Catto is selling its James Robinson subsidiary to India's Vivimed Labs, a maker of pharmaceutical and personal care ingredients, for roughly $25.7 million. James Robinson develops photographic and photochromic chemicals, and hair and other dyes. In 2006, it had sales of about $35 million and an operating profit of $1.6 million. The acquisition, Vivimed Managing Director Santosh Varalwar says, is in line with his firm's goal of "achieving a leadership position in the global personal care actives industry."
