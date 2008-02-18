Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Powerful Threads

Kevlar-nanowire hybrid collects energy from gentle friction

by Carmen Drahl
February 18, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Weave
[+]Enlarge
Credit: © 2008 Nature
An optical micrograph shows intertwined ZnO nanowire-covered fibers, one gold-coated.
Credit: © 2008 Nature
An optical micrograph shows intertwined ZnO nanowire-covered fibers, one gold-coated.

Amid last week's London Fashion Week hoopla came the announcement of a decidedly more utilitarian fiber—one that can harvest energy from friction or low-frequency vibration. These fibers could be woven into fabrics that scavenge energy from body movements such as footsteps, providing power on the go (Nature 2008, 451, 809).

A scanning electron micrograph image shows the interface of two entangled fibers, where millions of tiny nanowire bristles generate electricity upon mechanical deformation.

Scrubbing A scanning electron micrograph image shows the interface of two entangled fibers, where millions of tiny nanowire bristles generate electricity upon mechanical deformation.
Credit: © 2008 Nature

The practical threads, made by materials scientist Zhong L. Wang and colleagues at Georgia Tech, are flexible Kevlar fibers covered with zinc oxide (ZnO) nanowires. Wang's team entangled two of these fibers, which resemble tiny cylindrical brushes, and then applied gentle friction. Because ZnO is a semiconductor and has piezoelectric properties—it can generate a voltage in response to mechanical stress—the energy from the applied friction was converted to electricity.

Nanodevice expert Charles M. Lieber of Harvard University praises the "highly innovative materials chemistry" Wang's team employed to make Kevlar fibers that were still supple even after they were ensheathed in crystalline ZnO, calling it "a first." The key was to surround the fiber with a thin layer of seed ZnO crystals from which nanowires could sprout, Wang explains. "The thinner the seed crystal is, the more flexibility the fiber has." He emphasizes that the procedure is inexpensive and can be easily scaled up.

To generate electricity, the team wound together two ZnO nanowire-covered fibers, one of which they first coated with gold. Pulling the fibers using a tiny spring-loaded device makes the ZnO nanowires and their gold-coated counterparts grind together at the interfaces, like the gnashing of millions of microscopic teeth. The specialized junction between the gold metal and the ZnO semiconductor allows current to flow only in one direction, so that all of the currents add up constructively even as nanowires bend in different directions.

But just rubbing two fibers together doesn't generate enough power to be useful, Wang says. He now hopes to find an efficient way to weave fibers together that maximizes the power that they can generate.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The motion of molecules makes electricity
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gold nanowires take on a new twist
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Laser-made graphene enables simple, low-cost nanogenerator﻿

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE